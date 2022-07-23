How many atoms are in a 2.0 cm×2.0 cm×2.0 cm cube of aluminum?

Avogadro's Number

Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10²³, is the number of atoms or molecules in one mole of a substance. This concept is crucial for converting the mass of aluminum into the number of atoms. By using the molar mass of aluminum (about 27 g/mol), one can determine how many moles are in the cube and then multiply by Avogadro's number to find the total number of atoms.