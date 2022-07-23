Two cars collide head-on while each is traveling at 80 km/h. Suppose all their kinetic energy is transformed into the thermal energy of the wrecks. What is the temperature increase of each car? You can assume that each car's specific heat is that of iron.
30 g of copper pellets are removed from a 300°C oven and immediately dropped into 100 mL of water at 20°C in an insulated cup. What will the new water temperature be?
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Key Concepts
Heat Transfer
Specific Heat Capacity
Conservation of Energy
A 65 cm3 block of iron is removed from an 800°C furnace and immediately dropped into 200 mL of 20°C water. What fraction of the water boils away?
An experiment measures the temperature of a 500 g substance while steadily supplying heat to it. FIGURE EX19.20 shows the results of the experiment. What are the heats of fusion and vaporization?
A monatomic gas follows the process 1→2→3 shown in FIGURE EX19.26. How much heat is needed for (a) process 1→2 and (b) process 2→3?
A 750 g aluminum pan is removed from the stove and plunged into a sink filled with 10.0 L of water at 20.0°C . The water temperature quickly rises to 24.0°C. What was the initial temperature of the pan in °C and in °F?
10 g of steam at the boiling point are combined with 50 g of ice at the freezing point. What is the final temperature of the system?