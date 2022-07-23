30 g of copper pellets are removed from a 300°C oven and immediately dropped into 100 mL of water at 20°C in an insulated cup. What will the new water temperature be?
A 65 cm3 block of iron is removed from an 800°C furnace and immediately dropped into 200 mL of 20°C water. What fraction of the water boils away?
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Key Concepts
Heat Transfer
Specific Heat Capacity
Phase Change and Latent Heat
A container holds 1.0 g of oxygen at a pressure of 8.0 atm. How much heat is required to increase the temperature by 100°C at constant pressure?
An experiment measures the temperature of a 500 g substance while steadily supplying heat to it. FIGURE EX19.20 shows the results of the experiment. What are the heats of fusion and vaporization?
A monatomic gas follows the process 1→2→3 shown in FIGURE EX19.26. How much heat is needed for (a) process 1→2 and (b) process 2→3?
A 750 g aluminum pan is removed from the stove and plunged into a sink filled with 10.0 L of water at 20.0°C . The water temperature quickly rises to 24.0°C. What was the initial temperature of the pan in °C and in °F?
10 g of steam at the boiling point are combined with 50 g of ice at the freezing point. What is the final temperature of the system?