The volume of a gas is halved during an adiabatic compression that increases the pressure by a factor of 2.5. By what factor does the temperature increase?
A gas cylinder holds 0.10 mol of O₂ at 150°C and a pressure of 3.0 atm. The gas expands adiabatically until the pressure is halved. What are the final volume?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Adiabatic Process
First Law of Thermodynamics
The volume of a gas is halved during an adiabatic compression that increases the pressure by a factor of 2.5. What is the specific heat ratio γ?
A container holds 1.0 g of oxygen at a pressure of 8.0 atm. How much will the temperature increase if this amount of heat energy is transferred to the gas at constant volume?
A container holds 1.0 g of oxygen at a pressure of 8.0 atm. How much heat is required to increase the temperature by 100°C at constant pressure?
A monatomic gas follows the process 1→2→3 shown in FIGURE EX19.26. How much heat is needed for (a) process 1→2 and (b) process 2→3?
A gas cylinder holds 0.10 mol of O₂ at 150°C and a pressure of 3.0 atm. The gas expands adiabatically until the pressure is halved. What are the final temperature?