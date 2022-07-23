The volume of a gas is halved during an adiabatic compression that increases the pressure by a factor of 2.5. What is the specific heat ratio γ?
The volume of a gas is halved during an adiabatic compression that increases the pressure by a factor of 2.5. By what factor does the temperature increase?
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Key Concepts
Adiabatic Process
Ideal Gas Law
Temperature and Pressure Relationship in Adiabatic Processes
You are boiling pasta and absentmindedly grab a copper stirring spoon rather than your wooden spoon. The copper spoon has a 20 mm ×1.5 mm rectangular cross section, and the distance from the boiling water to your 35°C hand is 18 cm. How long does it take the spoon to transfer 25 J of energy to your hand?
A gas cylinder holds 0.10 mol of O₂ at 150°C and a pressure of 3.0 atm. The gas expands adiabatically until the pressure is halved. What are the final volume?
A gas cylinder holds 0.10 mol of O₂ at 150°C and a pressure of 3.0 atm. The gas expands adiabatically until the volume is doubled. What are the final pressure?
The ends of a 20-cm-long, 2.0-cm-diameter rod are maintained at 0°C and 100°C by immersion in an ice-water bath and boiling water. Heat is conducted through the rod at 4.5×104 J per hour. Of what material is the rod made?
A gas cylinder holds 0.10 mol of O₂ at 150°C and a pressure of 3.0 atm. The gas expands adiabatically until the pressure is halved. What are the final temperature?