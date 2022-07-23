Temperature and Pressure Relationship in Adiabatic Processes

In an adiabatic process, the relationship between temperature and pressure can be described by the equation T1 * V1^(γ-1) = T2 * V2^(γ-1), where γ (gamma) is the heat capacity ratio (Cp/Cv). This relationship indicates how temperature changes in response to pressure and volume changes, allowing us to determine the factor by which temperature increases when the volume is halved and pressure is increased.