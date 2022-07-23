Adiabatic Process

An adiabatic process is one in which no heat is exchanged with the surroundings. For an ideal gas undergoing adiabatic expansion, the relationship between pressure, volume, and temperature is governed by the adiabatic condition, which can be expressed as PV^γ = constant, where γ (gamma) is the heat capacity ratio. This concept is crucial for analyzing Cylinder B's expansion, as it allows us to determine the final temperature and volume after the pressure drops.