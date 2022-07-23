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Ch 19: Work, Heat, and the First Law of Thermodynamics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 19: Work, Heat, and the First Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 57c
Chapter 19, Problem 57c

5.0 g of nitrogen gas at 20°C and an initial pressure of 3.0 atm undergo an isobaric expansion until the volume has tripled. What is the gas pressure after the decrease?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of thermodynamic process. The problem states that the process is isobaric, meaning the pressure remains constant throughout the expansion. Therefore, the gas pressure after the expansion will be the same as the initial pressure.
Step 2: Recall the definition of an isobaric process. In an isobaric process, the pressure does not change, so the final pressure is equal to the initial pressure. Mathematically, \( P_{final} = P_{initial} \).
Step 3: Substitute the given initial pressure into the equation. The initial pressure is \( P_{initial} = 3.0 \; \text{atm} \).
Step 4: Conclude that since the pressure remains constant during an isobaric process, the final pressure \( P_{final} \) is also \( 3.0 \; \text{atm} \).
Step 5: Note that no further calculations are needed because the pressure does not change in an isobaric process. The final pressure is directly equal to the initial pressure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isobaric Process

An isobaric process is a thermodynamic process in which the pressure remains constant while the volume and temperature of the gas may change. In this scenario, the nitrogen gas expands at a constant pressure of 3.0 atm, which means that any changes in volume will not affect the pressure until the process is complete.
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Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for understanding the behavior of gases under various conditions, allowing us to predict how changes in volume and temperature affect pressure, especially in processes like isobaric expansion.
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Charles's Law

Charles's Law states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature when pressure is held constant. In this case, as the nitrogen gas expands and its volume triples, the temperature will also change, which can be calculated to determine the final state of the gas after the expansion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

0.10 mol of nitrogen gas follow the two processes shown in FIGURE P19.58. How much heat is required for each?

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Textbook Question

5.0 g of nitrogen gas at 20°C and an initial pressure of 3.0 atm undergo an isobaric expansion until the volume has tripled. What amount of heat energy is transferred from the gas as its pressure decreases?

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Textbook Question

5.0 g of nitrogen gas at 20°C and an initial pressure of 3.0 atm undergo an isobaric expansion until the volume has tripled. How much heat energy is transferred to the gas to cause this expansion?

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Textbook Question

Two cylinders each contain 0.10 mol of a diatomic gas at 300 K and a pressure of 3.0 atm. Cylinder A expands isothermally and cylinder B expands adiabatically until the pressure of each is 1.0 atm. What are the final temperature and volume of each?

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Textbook Question

5.0 g of nitrogen gas at 20°C and an initial pressure of 3.0 atm undergo an isobaric expansion until the volume has tripled. What are the gas volume and temperature after the expansion?

1196
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Textbook Question

n moles of an ideal gas at temperature T1 and volume V1 expand isothermally until the volume has doubled. In terms of n, T1, and V1, what are the heat energy transferred to the gas?

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