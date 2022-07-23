512 g of an unknown metal at a temperature of 15°C is dropped into a 100 g aluminum container holding 325 g of water at 98°C. A short time later, the container of water and metal stabilizes at a new temperature of 78°C. Identify the metal.
When air is inhaled, it quickly becomes saturated with water vapor as it passes through the moist airways. Consequently, an adult human exhales about 25 mg of evaporated water with each breath. Evaporation—a phase change—requires heat, and the heat energy is removed from your body. Evaporation is much like boiling, only water's heat of vaporization at 35°C is a somewhat larger 24×105 J/kg because at lower temperatures more energy is required to break the molecular bonds. At 12 breaths/min, on a dry day when the inhaled air has almost no water content, what is the body's rate of energy loss (in J/s) due to exhaled water? (For comparison, the energy loss from radiation, usually the largest loss on a cool day, is about 100 J/s.)
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Key Concepts
Evaporation and Heat of Vaporization
Breathing Rate and Water Loss
Energy Loss Calculation
A 5.0 g ice cube at −20°C is in a rigid, sealed container from which all the air has been evacuated. How much heat is required to change this ice cube into steam at 200°C? Steam has cV = 1500 J/kg K and cP = 1960 J/kg K.
The burner on an electric stove has a power output of 2.0 kW. A 750 g stainless steel teakettle is filled with 20°C water and placed on the already hot burner. If it takes 3.0 min for the water to reach a boil, what volume of water, in cm3, was in the kettle? Stainless steel is mostly iron, so you can assume its specific heat is that of iron.
The beaker in FIGURE P19.45, with a thin metal bottom, is filled with 20 g of water at 20°C. It is brought into good thermal contact with a 4000 cm3 container holding 0.40 mol of a monatomic gas at 10 atm pressure. Both containers are well insulated from their surroundings. What is the gas pressure after a long time has elapsed? You can assume that the containers themselves are nearly massless and do not affect the outcome.
A typical nuclear reactor generates 1000 MW (1000 MJ/s) of electric energy. In doing so, it produces 2000 MW of 'waste heat' that must be removed from the reactor to keep it from melting down. Many reactors are sited next to large bodies of water so that they can use the water for cooling. Consider a reactor where the intake water is at 18°C. State regulations limit the temperature of the output water to 30°C so as not to harm aquatic organisms. How many liters of cooling water have to be pumped through the reactor each minute?
A 5.0-m-diameter garden pond is 30 cm deep. Solar energy is incident on the pond at an average rate of 400 W/m2. If the water absorbs all the solar energy and does not exchange energy with its surroundings, how many hours will it take to warm from 15°C to 25°C?