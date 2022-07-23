512 g of an unknown metal at a temperature of 15°C is dropped into a 100 g aluminum container holding 325 g of water at 98°C. A short time later, the container of water and metal stabilizes at a new temperature of 78°C. Identify the metal.
A 5.0 g ice cube at −20°C is in a rigid, sealed container from which all the air has been evacuated. How much heat is required to change this ice cube into steam at 200°C? Steam has cV = 1500 J/kg K and cP = 1960 J/kg K.
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Key Concepts
Phase Changes
Specific Heat Capacity
Latent Heat
The burner on an electric stove has a power output of 2.0 kW. A 750 g stainless steel teakettle is filled with 20°C water and placed on the already hot burner. If it takes 3.0 min for the water to reach a boil, what volume of water, in cm3, was in the kettle? Stainless steel is mostly iron, so you can assume its specific heat is that of iron.
You are boiling pasta and absentmindedly grab a copper stirring spoon rather than your wooden spoon. The copper spoon has a 20 mm ×1.5 mm rectangular cross section, and the distance from the boiling water to your 35°C hand is 18 cm. How long does it take the spoon to transfer 25 J of energy to your hand?
When air is inhaled, it quickly becomes saturated with water vapor as it passes through the moist airways. Consequently, an adult human exhales about 25 mg of evaporated water with each breath. Evaporation—a phase change—requires heat, and the heat energy is removed from your body. Evaporation is much like boiling, only water's heat of vaporization at 35°C is a somewhat larger 24×105 J/kg because at lower temperatures more energy is required to break the molecular bonds. At 12 breaths/min, on a dry day when the inhaled air has almost no water content, what is the body's rate of energy loss (in J/s) due to exhaled water? (For comparison, the energy loss from radiation, usually the largest loss on a cool day, is about 100 J/s.)
A 5.0-m-diameter garden pond is 30 cm deep. Solar energy is incident on the pond at an average rate of 400 W/m2. If the water absorbs all the solar energy and does not exchange energy with its surroundings, how many hours will it take to warm from 15°C to 25°C?
The ends of a 20-cm-long, 2.0-cm-diameter rod are maintained at 0°C and 100°C by immersion in an ice-water bath and boiling water. Heat is conducted through the rod at 4.5×104 J per hour. Of what material is the rod made?