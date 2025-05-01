A heat engine uses a diatomic gas that follows the pV cycle in FIGURE P21.59. Determine the pressure, volume, and temperature at point 2.
The heat engine shown in FIGURE P21.63 uses 0.020 mol of a diatomic gas as the working substance. Make a table that shows ∆Eth, Ws, and Q for each of the three processes.
Key Concepts
First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Transfer (Q)
Work Done by the System (W_s)
A heat engine with 0.20 mol of a monatomic ideal gas initially fills a 2000 cm³ cylinder at 600 K. The gas goes through the following closed cycle: Isothermal expansion to 4000 cm³. Isochoric cooling to 300 K. Isothermal compression to 2000 cm³. Isochoric heating to 600 K. How much work does this engine do per cycle and what is its thermal efficiency?
100 mL of water at 15℃ is placed in the freezer compartment of a refrigerator with a coefficient of performance of 4.0. How much heat energy is exhausted into the room as the water is changed to ice at -15℃?
The heat engine shown in FIGURE P21.62 uses 2.0 mol of a monatomic gas as the working substance. Determine T1, T2 and T3.
FIGURE CP21.70 shows two insulated compartments separated by a thin wall. The left side contains 0.060 mol of helium at an initial temperature of 600 K and the right side contains 0.030 mol of helium at an initial temperature of 300 K. The compartment on the right is attached to a vertical cylinder, above which the air pressure is 1.0 atm. A 10-cm-diameter, 2.0 kg piston can slide without friction up and down the cylinder. Neither the cylinder diameter nor the volumes of the compartments are known. How much heat is transferred from the left side to the right side?
The heat engine shown in FIGURE P21.62 uses 2.0 mol of a monatomic gas as the working substance. Make a table that shows ∆Eth, Ws, and Q for each of the three processes.