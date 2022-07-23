The heat engine shown in FIGURE P21.63 uses 0.020 mol of a diatomic gas as the working substance. Make a table that shows ∆Eth, Ws, and Q for each of the three processes.
The heat engine shown in FIGURE P21.62 uses 2.0 mol of a monatomic gas as the working substance. Determine T1, T2 and T3.
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Thermodynamic Cycles
Work Done by a Gas
A heat engine uses a diatomic gas that follows the pV cycle in FIGURE P21.59. Determine the pressure, volume, and temperature at point 2.
A heat engine with 0.20 mol of a monatomic ideal gas initially fills a 2000 cm³ cylinder at 600 K. The gas goes through the following closed cycle: Isothermal expansion to 4000 cm³. Isochoric cooling to 300 K. Isothermal compression to 2000 cm³. Isochoric heating to 600 K. How much work does this engine do per cycle and what is its thermal efficiency?
FIGURE P21.57 shows the cycle for a heat engine that uses a gas having γ = 1.25. The initial temperature is T1 = 300 K, and this engine operates at 20 cycles per second. What is the power output of the engine?
A heat engine using a diatomic gas follows the cycle shown in FIGURE P21.55. Its temperature at point 1 is 20℃. Determine Ws, Q, and ∆Eth for each of the three processes in this cycle. Display your results in a table.
The heat engine shown in FIGURE P21.62 uses 2.0 mol of a monatomic gas as the working substance. Make a table that shows ∆Eth, Ws, and Q for each of the three processes.