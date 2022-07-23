Two equal point charges 2.5 cm apart, both initially neutral, are being charged at the rate of 5.0 nC/s. At what rate (N/s) is the force between them increasing 1.0 s after charging begins?
In a simple model of the hydrogen atom, the electron moves in a circular orbit of radius 0.053 nm around a stationary proton. How many revolutions per second does the electron make?
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Key Concepts
Centripetal Force
Angular Velocity
Quantization of Energy Levels
FIGURE P22.52 shows three charges and the net force on charge −q. Charge Q is some multiple α of q. What is α?
What is the force F on the 1.0 nC charge at the bottom in FIGURE P22.47? Give your answer in component form.
You have two small, 2.0 g balls that have been given equal but opposite charges, but you don't know the magnitude of the charge. To find out, you place the balls distance apart on a slippery horizontal surface, release them, and use a motion detector to measure the initial acceleration of one of the balls toward the other. After repeating this for several different separation distances, your data are shown below. Use an appropriate graph of the data to determine the magnitude of the charge.
You have a lightweight spring whose unstretched length is 4.0 cm. First, you attach one end of the spring to the ceiling and hang a 1.0 g mass from it. This stretches the spring to a length of 5.0 cm. You then attach two small plastic beads to the opposite ends of the spring, lay the spring on a frictionless table, and give each plastic bead the same charge. This stretches the spring to a length of 4.5 cm. What is the magnitude of the charge (in nC) on each bead?
A +2.0 nC charge is at the origin and a −4.0 nC charge is at x = 1.0 cm. Would the net force be zero for an electron placed at the same position? Explain.