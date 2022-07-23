Superposition Principle

The Superposition Principle states that when multiple forces act on a charge, the total force is the vector sum of all individual forces. This principle is crucial in electrostatics, as it allows us to calculate the net force on a charge by considering the contributions from all other charges in the system. By applying this principle, one can determine the resultant force acting on the 1.0 nC charge by adding the forces due to other nearby charges.