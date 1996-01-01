24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
Problem 23b
The permanent electric dipole moment of the water molecule (H₂O) is 6.2×10^−30 C m . What is the maximum possible torque on a water molecule in a 5.0×10^8 N/C electric field?
