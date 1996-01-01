24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
An electret is similar to a magnet, but rather than being permanently magnetized, it has a permanent electric dipole moment. Suppose a small electret with electric dipole moment 1.0×10^−7 C m is 25 cm from a small ball charged to +25 nC , with the ball on the axis of the electric dipole. What is the magnitude of the electric force on the ball?
