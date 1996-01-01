24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Two 10-cm-long thin glass rods uniformly charged to +10 nC are placed side by side, 4.0 cm apart. What are the electric field strengths E₁ to E₃ at distances 1.0 cm, 2.0 cm, and 3.0 cm to the right of the rod on the left along the line connecting the midpoints of the two rods?
