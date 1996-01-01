24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Capacitors
Problem 23b
Air 'breaks down' when the electric field strength reaches 3.0×10^6 N/C , causing a spark. A parallel-plate capacitor is made from two 4.0 cm×4.0 cm electrodes. How many electrons must be transferred from one electrode to the other to create a spark between the electrodes?
