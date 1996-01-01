24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
Problem 23a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An electric dipole is formed from two charges, ±q , spaced 1.0 cm apart. The dipole is at the origin, oriented along the y-axis. The electric field strength at the point (x, y)=(0 cm, 10 cm) is 360 N/C. a. What is the charge q? Give your answer in nC.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro To Dipole Moment with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos