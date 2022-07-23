Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field The electric field is a vector field surrounding charged particles that exerts a force on other charged objects. It is defined as the force per unit charge experienced by a positive test charge placed in the field. The direction of the electric field is away from positive charges and towards negative charges, which is crucial for understanding how charges interact in this scenario.

Coulomb's Law Coulomb's Law describes the force between two point charges. It states that the magnitude of the electrostatic force is directly proportional to the product of the magnitudes of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. This law is essential for calculating the forces exerted by the charged rings on the proton at the midpoint.