Electric Field The electric field (E) is a vector field that represents the force per unit charge exerted on a positive test charge placed in the field. It is defined as E = F/q, where F is the force experienced by the charge and q is the magnitude of the charge. The direction of the electric field is away from positive charges and towards negative charges.

Superposition Principle The superposition principle states that the total electric field created by multiple charges is the vector sum of the electric fields produced by each charge individually. This principle allows us to calculate the net electric field at a point by considering the contributions from each charge separately, taking into account their magnitudes and directions.