Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field The electric field is a vector field that represents the force exerted by an electric charge on other charges in its vicinity. It is defined as the force per unit charge and is measured in newtons per coulomb (N/C). For a charged ring, the electric field varies with distance from the ring, and understanding its behavior is crucial for determining where it reaches a maximum along the z-axis. Recommended video: Guided course 03:16 03:16 Intro to Electric Fields

Symmetry in Charge Distribution The symmetry of a charge distribution, such as a ring, plays a significant role in calculating the electric field. Due to the uniform distribution of charge along the ring, the electric field components in the radial direction cancel out, leaving only the axial component along the z-axis. This symmetry simplifies the analysis and helps identify the location where the electric field strength is maximized. Recommended video: Guided course 12:39 12:39 Solving Symmetric Launch Problems