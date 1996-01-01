24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
What are the strength and direction of the electric field at the position indicated by the dot in FIGURE P23.37? Give your answer (a) in component form and (b) as a magnitude and angle measured cw or ccw (specify which) from the positive x-axis.
