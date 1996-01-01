24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Capacitors
Problem 23g
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
INT The two parallel plates in FIGURE P23.53 are 2.0 cm apart and the electric field strength between them is 1.0×10^4 N/C. An electron is launched at a 45° angle from the positive plate. What is the maximum initial speed v0 the electron can have without hitting the negative plate?
