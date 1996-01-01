24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
The electric field strength 1.5 cm from an electric dipole, on the axis of the dipole, is 1.5×10^5 N/C. c. If the dipole is replaced by a single charge, what magnitude charge in nC will give the same field strength 1.5 cm away?
