24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
Problem 23a
A small glass bead charged to +6.0 nC is in the plane that bisects a thin, uniformly charged, 10-cm-long glass rod and is 4.0 cm from the rod's center. The bead is repelled from the rod with a force of 840 μN . What is the total charge on the rod?
