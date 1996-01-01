24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
A −15 nC charge is at x=+2.0 cm on the x-axis. A second charge q is located somewhere on the x-axis to the left of the origin. The electric field at y=2.0 cm on the y-axis is Ē =3.0×105 î N/C . What are (a) the charge q in nC and (b) its distance from the origin?
