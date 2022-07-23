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Ch 23: The Electric Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 23: The Electric FieldProblem 51
Chapter 23, Problem 51

CALC A uniform electric field’s strength is increasing with time as E=(1.5×104+(5.0×1010s1)t)N/CE = (1.5 \(\times\) 10^4 + (5.0 \(\times\) 10^{10}\,\(\text{s}\)^{-1})t)\,\(\text{N/C}\). A proton is released in the field from rest at t = 0. What is the proton’s speed 1.0 μs later?

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The electric field is time-dependent, given by \( E = 1.5 \times 10^4 + (5.0 \times 10^{10} \text{ s}^{-1})t \) N/C. A proton is released from rest at \( t = 0 \), and we need to calculate its speed after \( t = 1.0 \mu \text{s} \) (\( 1.0 \times 10^{-6} \text{s} \)).
Step 2: Recall the relationship between force and electric field. The force on a proton due to the electric field is \( F = qE \), where \( q \) is the charge of the proton (\( q = 1.6 \times 10^{-19} \text{ C} \)). Substitute the time-dependent electric field \( E(t) \) into this equation to express \( F(t) \).
Step 3: Use Newton's second law \( F = ma \) to find the acceleration of the proton. The mass of the proton is \( m = 1.67 \times 10^{-27} \text{ kg} \). Combine \( F(t) = qE(t) \) and \( F = ma \) to express the acceleration as \( a(t) = \frac{qE(t)}{m} \).
Step 4: Integrate the acceleration \( a(t) \) over time to find the velocity \( v(t) \). Since the proton starts from rest, the initial velocity \( v(0) = 0 \). The velocity at time \( t \) is given by \( v(t) = \int_0^t a(t') dt' \). Substitute \( a(t') = \frac{q}{m} \left( 1.5 \times 10^4 + (5.0 \times 10^{10} \text{ s}^{-1})t' \right) \) into the integral.
Step 5: Evaluate the integral to find \( v(t) \) at \( t = 1.0 \mu \text{s} \). Perform the integration step-by-step, keeping the constants \( q \) and \( m \) outside the integral. After integration, substitute \( t = 1.0 \times 10^{-6} \text{s} \) into the resulting expression for \( v(t) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field

An electric field is a region around a charged particle where other charged particles experience a force. The strength of the electric field (E) is measured in newtons per coulomb (N/C) and can vary with time, as indicated in the question. In this case, the electric field is described by a linear function of time, which affects the force experienced by the proton.
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Force on a Charged Particle

The force (F) acting on a charged particle in an electric field is given by F = qE, where q is the charge of the particle and E is the electric field strength. For a proton, which has a positive charge, the force will act in the direction of the electric field. This force causes the proton to accelerate, which is crucial for determining its speed after a given time.
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Kinematics and Acceleration

Kinematics is the branch of physics that deals with the motion of objects. When a charged particle like a proton is subjected to a force, it accelerates according to Newton's second law (F = ma). The acceleration can be calculated from the force acting on the proton, and knowing the initial conditions (like starting from rest) allows us to use kinematic equations to find the final speed after a specified time.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The two parallel plates in FIGURE P23.53 are 2.0 cm apart and the electric field strength between them is 1.0×104 N/C. An electron is launched at a 45° angle from the positive plate. What is the maximum initial speed v0 the electron can have without hitting the negative plate?

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Textbook Question

Charge Q is uniformly distributed along a thin, flexible rod of length L. The rod is then bent into the semicircle shown in FIGURE P23.48. Find an expression for the electric field Ē at the center of the semicircle. Hint: A small piece of arc length Δs spans a small angle Δθ=Δs/R , where R is the radius.

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Textbook Question

A problem of practical interest is to make a beam of electrons turn a 90° corner. This can be done with the parallel-plate capacitor shown in FIGURE P23.55. An electron with kinetic energy 3.0×10−17 J enters through a small hole in the bottom plate of the capacitor. Should the bottom plate be charged positive or negative relative to the top plate if you want the electron to turn to the right? Explain.

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Textbook Question

INT In a classical model of the hydrogen atom, the electron orbits the proton in a circular orbit of radius 0.053 nm. What is the orbital frequency in rev/s? The proton is so much more massive than the electron that you can assume the proton is at rest.

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Textbook Question

An infinite plane of charge with surface charge density 3.2 μC/m2 has a 20-cm-diameter circular hole cut out of it. What is the electric field strength directly over the center of the hole at a distance of 12 cm? Hint: Can you create this charge distribution as a superposition of charge distributions for which you know the electric field?

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Textbook Question

A ring of radius R has total charge Q. At what distance along the z-axis is the electric field strength a maximum?

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