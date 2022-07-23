The electric field strength 1.5 cm from an electric dipole, on the axis of the dipole, is 1.5×105 N/C. If the dipole is replaced by a single charge, what magnitude charge in nC will give the same field strength 1.5 cm away?
The electric field strength 1.5 cm from an electric dipole, on the axis of the dipole, is 1.5×105 N/C. What is the dipole moment in nC mm?
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Key Concepts
Electric Dipole
Electric Field Strength
Dipole Moment Calculation
What are the strength and direction of the electric field at the position indicated by the dot in FIGURE EX23.3? Specify the direction as an angle cw from horizontal.
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