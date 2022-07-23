A 0.25 pg dust particle with 50 excess electrons is sitting at rest on top of a 5.0-cm-diameter metal sphere. Closing a switch charges the sphere almost instantaneously. To what potential must the sphere be charged to launch the dust particle to a height of 5.0 m? Ignore air resistance.
An arrangement of source charges produces the electric potential V=5000x2 along the x-axis, where V is in volts and x is in meters. What is the maximum speed of a 1.0 g, 10 nC charged particle that moves in this potential with turning points at ±8.0 cm?
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Conservation of Energy
Kinetic Energy
The electron gun in an old TV picture tube accelerates electrons between two parallel plates 1.2 cm apart with a 25 kV potential difference between them. The electrons enter through a small hole in the negative plate, accelerate, then exit through a small hole in the positive plate. Assume that the holes are small enough not to affect the electric field or potential. With what speed does an electron exit the electron gun if its entry speed is close to zero?
A proton's speed as it passes point 1 is 50,000 m/s. It follows the trajectory shown in FIGURE P25.43. What is the proton's speed at point 2?
A room with 3.0-m-high ceilings has a metal plate on the floor with V=0 V and a separate metal plate on the ceiling. A 1.0 g glass ball charged to +4.9 nC is shot straight up at 5.0 m/s. How high does the ball go if the ceiling voltage is +3.0×106 V?
The four 1.0 g spheres shown in FIGURE P25.42 are released simultaneously and allowed to move away from each other. What is the speed of each sphere when they are very far apart?
Living cells 'pump' singly ionized sodium ions, Na+, from the inside of the cell to the outside to maintain a membrane potential ΔVmembrane=Vin−Vout=−70 mV. It is called pumping because work must be done to move a positive ion from the negative inside of the cell to the positive outside, and it must go on continuously because sodium ions 'leak' back through the cell wall by diffusion. At rest, the human body uses energy at the rate of approximately 100 W to maintain basic metabolic functions. It has been estimated that 20% of this energy is used to operate the sodium pumps of the body. Estimate—to one significant figure—the number of sodium ions pumped per second.