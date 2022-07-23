Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy (KE) is the energy that an object possesses due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 0.5mv^2, where m is the mass and v is the velocity of the object. In this scenario, the kinetic energy of the charged particle will be at its maximum when it is at the turning points, where the electric potential energy is at its minimum, allowing us to determine the maximum speed of the particle.