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Ch 25: The Electric Potential
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 25: The Electric PotentialProblem 46b
Chapter 25, Problem 46b

The electron gun in an old TV picture tube accelerates electrons between two parallel plates 1.2 cm apart with a 25 kV potential difference between them. The electrons enter through a small hole in the negative plate, accelerate, then exit through a small hole in the positive plate. Assume that the holes are small enough not to affect the electric field or potential. With what speed does an electron exit the electron gun if its entry speed is close to zero?

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Identify the given values: The distance between the plates is 1.2 cm (convert to meters: 0.012 m), the potential difference is 25 kV (convert to volts: 25000 V), and the initial speed of the electron is approximately zero.
Understand the relationship between the potential difference and the work done on the electron. The work done on the electron by the electric field is equal to the change in its kinetic energy. Use the formula: qV = 12mv2, where q is the charge of the electron, V is the potential difference, m is the mass of the electron, and v is the final speed.
Rearrange the formula to solve for the final speed v: v = 2qVm. Here, q = -1.6 × 10-19 C (magnitude of the electron charge) and m = 9.11 × 10-31 kg (mass of the electron).
Substitute the known values into the formula: v = 2(1.6×1019)(25000)9.11×1031. Perform the calculations step by step to find the final speed.
Interpret the result: The final speed of the electron is the value obtained from the above calculation. This speed represents how fast the electron exits the electron gun after being accelerated by the electric field.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential Energy

Electric potential energy is the energy a charged particle possesses due to its position in an electric field. When an electron is accelerated through a potential difference, it converts this potential energy into kinetic energy. The relationship between potential difference (V) and energy (E) is given by E = qV, where q is the charge of the electron. This concept is crucial for determining the speed of the electron after acceleration.
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Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy of an object due to its motion, defined by the equation KE = 1/2 mv², where m is mass and v is velocity. In the context of the electron gun, as the electron accelerates through the electric field, its potential energy is converted into kinetic energy. Understanding this relationship allows us to calculate the final speed of the electron after it exits the plates.
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Conservation of Energy

The principle of conservation of energy states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In this scenario, the electric potential energy gained by the electron as it moves through the electric field is transformed into kinetic energy. This principle is fundamental for solving the problem, as it allows us to equate the initial potential energy to the final kinetic energy to find the exit speed of the electron.
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An arrangement of source charges produces the electric potential V=5000x2 along the x-axis, where V is in volts and x is in meters. What is the maximum speed of a 1.0 g, 10 nC charged particle that moves in this potential with turning points at ±8.0 cm?

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