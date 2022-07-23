Two metal objects that are in contact must be at the same potential, an assertion we'll prove in the next chapter. Suppose a metal sphere of radius R is charged to 1000 V and a second metal sphere of radius 2R is charged to 2000 V. The two spheres are brought into contact and then separated. Afterward, what is the potential of each sphere?
FIGURE P25.67 shows two uniformly charged spheres. What is the potential difference between points 1 and 2? Which point is at the higher potential? Hint: The potential at any point is the superposition of the potentials due to all charges.
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Superposition Principle
Potential Difference
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