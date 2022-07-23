Two 10-cm-diameter electrodes 0.50 cm apart form a parallel-plate capacitor. The electrodes are attached by metal wires to the terminals of a 15 V battery. After a long time, the capacitor is disconnected from the battery but is not discharged. What are the charge on each electrode, the electric field strength inside the capacitor, and the potential difference between the electrodes after the original electrodes (not the modified electrodes of part b) are expanded until they are 20 cm in diameter?
The potential 1.0 cm from the surface of a metal sphere is 8000 V. The potential 3.0 cm from the surface is 4000 V. What is the radius of the sphere?
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Coulomb's Law
Spherical Symmetry in Electric Fields
Two spherical drops of mercury each have a charge of 0.10 nC and a potential of 300 V at the surface. The two drops merge to form a single drop. What is the potential at the surface of the new drop?
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