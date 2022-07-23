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Ch 25: The Electric Potential
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 25: The Electric PotentialProblem 64a
Chapter 25, Problem 64a

The potential 1.0 cm from the surface of a metal sphere is 8000 V. The potential 3.0 cm from the surface is 4000 V. What is the radius of the sphere?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the potential outside a charged sphere behaves like the potential of a point charge, given by the formula: V=kQr, where V is the potential, k is Coulomb's constant, Q is the charge, and r is the distance from the center of the sphere.
Set up two equations for the given potentials at distances 1.0 cm and 3.0 cm from the surface of the sphere. Let the radius of the sphere be R. The distances from the center of the sphere are R+1.0 cm and R+3.0 cm, respectively.
Write the equations for the potentials: 8000=kQR+1.0 and 4000=kQR+3.0.
Divide the first equation by the second to eliminate kQ. This gives: 80004000=R+3.0R+1.0. Simplify this to: 2=R+3.0R+1.0.
Solve the simplified equation for R. Cross-multiply to get: 2(R+1.0)=R+3.0. Expand and simplify to isolate R.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential

Electric potential, measured in volts (V), is the amount of electric potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It indicates how much work would be done to move a charge from a reference point to a specific point in the field. In this problem, the electric potential values at different distances from the sphere's surface are crucial for determining the sphere's radius.
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Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the force between two charged objects and is fundamental in electrostatics. It states that the electric force between two point charges is directly proportional to the product of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. This law helps in understanding how the electric potential varies with distance from a charged object, such as the metal sphere in this question.
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Spherical Symmetry in Electric Fields

Spherical symmetry in electric fields implies that the electric field and potential around a uniformly charged sphere behave uniformly in all directions. For a charged sphere, the electric potential outside the sphere can be treated as if all the charge were concentrated at the center. This concept is essential for calculating the radius of the sphere based on the given potential values at specified distances from its surface.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two 10-cm-diameter electrodes 0.50 cm apart form a parallel-plate capacitor. The electrodes are attached by metal wires to the terminals of a 15 V battery. After a long time, the capacitor is disconnected from the battery but is not discharged. What are the charge on each electrode, the electric field strength inside the capacitor, and the potential difference between the electrodes after the original electrodes (not the modified electrodes of part b) are expanded until they are 20 cm in diameter?

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Two spherical drops of mercury each have a charge of 0.10 nC and a potential of 300 V at the surface. The two drops merge to form a single drop. What is the potential at the surface of the new drop?

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Electrodes of area A are spaced distance d apart to form a parallel-plate capacitor. The electrodes are charged to ±q. What is the infinitesimal increase in electric potential energy dU if an infinitesimal amount of charge dq is moved from the negative electrode to the positive electrode?

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Textbook Question

A 2.0-cm-diameter copper ring has 5.0×109 excess electrons. A proton is released from rest on the axis of the ring, 5.0 cm from its center. What is the proton's speed as it passes through the center of the ring?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE P25.67 shows two uniformly charged spheres. What is the potential difference between points 1 and 2? Which point is at the higher potential? Hint: The potential at any point is the superposition of the potentials due to all charges.

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A Van de Graaff generator is a device for generating a large electric potential by building up charge on a hollow metal sphere. A typical classroom-demonstration model has a diameter of 30 cm. What is the electric field strength just outside the surface of the sphere when it is charged to 500,000 V?

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