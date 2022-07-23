A 0.25 pg dust particle with 50 excess electrons is sitting at rest on top of a 5.0-cm-diameter metal sphere. Closing a switch charges the sphere almost instantaneously. To what potential must the sphere be charged to launch the dust particle to a height of 5.0 m? Ignore air resistance.
Three electrons form an equilateral triangle 1.0 nm on each side. A proton is at the center of the triangle. What is the potential energy of this group of charges?
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Key Concepts
Coulomb's Law
Electric Potential Energy
Equilateral Triangle Geometry
The electric potential in a region of space is given by V=V₀[(x²+2y²)/(0.10 m)²], where V₀ is a constant. A proton released from rest at (x, y)=(20 cm, 0 cm) reaches the origin with a speed of 7.5×105 m/s. At what value of y on the y-axis should a He+ ion (charge +e, mass 4 u) be released from rest to reach the origin with the same speed?
A proton is fired from far away toward the nucleus of an iron atom. Iron is element number 26, and the diameter of the nucleus is 9.0 fm. What initial speed does the proton need to just reach the surface of the nucleus? Assume the nucleus remains at rest.
In the form of radioactive decay known as alpha decay, an unstable nucleus emits a helium-atom nucleus, which is called an alpha particle. An alpha particle contains two protons and two neutrons, thus having mass m=4 u and charge q=2e. Suppose a uranium nucleus with 92 protons decays into thorium, with 90 protons, and an alpha particle. The alpha particle is initially at rest at the surface of the thorium nucleus, which is 15 fm in diameter. What is the speed of the alpha particle when it is detected in the laboratory? Assume the thorium nucleus remains at rest.
What is the escape speed of an electron launched from the surface of a 1.0-cm-diameter glass sphere that has been charged to 10 nC?
A 2.0-mm-diameter glass bead is positively charged. The potential difference between a point 2.0 mm from the bead and a point 4.0 mm from the bead is 500 V. What is the charge on the bead?