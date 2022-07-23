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Ch 25: The Electric Potential
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 25: The Electric PotentialProblem 50b
Chapter 25, Problem 50b

The electric potential in a region of space is given by V=V₀[(x²+2y²)/(0.10 m)²], where V₀ is a constant. A proton released from rest at (x, y)=(20 cm, 0 cm) reaches the origin with a speed of 7.5×105 m/s. At what value of y on the y-axis should a He+ ion (charge +e, mass 4 u) be released from rest to reach the origin with the same speed?

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1
Understand the problem: The electric potential V is given as a function of x and y. A proton and a He+ ion are released from rest at different points and reach the origin with the same speed. The goal is to find the y-coordinate for the He+ ion's release point.
Step 1: Write the expression for the change in electric potential energy (ΔU) for a charge q moving in an electric potential V. The change in potential energy is ΔU = qΔV, where ΔV is the change in electric potential between the initial and final positions.
Step 2: Use the work-energy principle. The change in potential energy is converted into kinetic energy. For a particle of mass m and charge q, the kinetic energy at the origin is given by K = (1/2)m*v². Equate ΔU = K to find the relationship between the potential difference and the speed of the particle.
Step 3: For the proton, substitute its charge (q = +e), mass (m = m_p), and speed (v = 7.5×10^5 m/s) into the energy equation. Use the given potential function V to calculate the potential difference ΔV between the initial position (x = 20 cm, y = 0 cm) and the origin (x = 0, y = 0).
Step 4: For the He+ ion, repeat the process. Substitute its charge (q = +e), mass (m = 4u, where u is the atomic mass unit), and the same speed (v = 7.5×10^5 m/s). Use the potential function V to calculate the y-coordinate on the y-axis where the He+ ion should be released. Solve for y by equating the potential difference ΔV to the kinetic energy of the He+ ion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential (V)

Electric potential, denoted as V, is the amount of electric potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It is a scalar quantity that indicates the work done to move a charge from a reference point to a specific point in the field without any acceleration. In this problem, the electric potential is given as a function of position, which influences the motion of charged particles like protons and He+ ions.
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Kinetic Energy and Conservation of Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as KE = 0.5 * m * v², where m is mass and v is velocity. The principle of conservation of energy states that the total energy in a closed system remains constant. In this context, the potential energy lost by the charged particle as it moves through the electric field is converted into kinetic energy, allowing us to relate the initial potential energy to the final kinetic energy at the origin.
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Motion of Charged Particles in Electric Fields

Charged particles, such as protons and He+ ions, experience a force when placed in an electric field, described by F = qE, where q is the charge and E is the electric field strength. This force causes the particles to accelerate according to Newton's second law, F = ma. The trajectory and final speed of the particles depend on their initial conditions and the characteristics of the electric field, which is defined by the electric potential in this problem.
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