A 0.25 pg dust particle with 50 excess electrons is sitting at rest on top of a 5.0-cm-diameter metal sphere. Closing a switch charges the sphere almost instantaneously. To what potential must the sphere be charged to launch the dust particle to a height of 5.0 m? Ignore air resistance.
The electric potential in a region of space is given by V=V₀[(x²+2y²)/(0.10 m)²], where V₀ is a constant. A proton released from rest at (x, y)=(20 cm, 0 cm) reaches the origin with a speed of 7.5×105 m/s. At what value of y on the y-axis should a He+ ion (charge +e, mass 4 u) be released from rest to reach the origin with the same speed?
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential (V)
Kinetic Energy and Conservation of Energy
Motion of Charged Particles in Electric Fields
The electron gun in an old TV picture tube accelerates electrons between two parallel plates 1.2 cm apart with a 25 kV potential difference between them. The electrons enter through a small hole in the negative plate, accelerate, then exit through a small hole in the positive plate. Assume that the holes are small enough not to affect the electric field or potential. With what speed does an electron exit the electron gun if its entry speed is close to zero?
Three electrons form an equilateral triangle 1.0 nm on each side. A proton is at the center of the triangle. What is the potential energy of this group of charges?
A room with 3.0-m-high ceilings has a metal plate on the floor with V=0 V and a separate metal plate on the ceiling. A 1.0 g glass ball charged to +4.9 nC is shot straight up at 5.0 m/s. How high does the ball go if the ceiling voltage is +3.0×106 V?
What is the escape speed of an electron launched from the surface of a 1.0-cm-diameter glass sphere that has been charged to 10 nC?
A 2.0-mm-diameter glass bead is positively charged. The potential difference between a point 2.0 mm from the bead and a point 4.0 mm from the bead is 500 V. What is the charge on the bead?