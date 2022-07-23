Motion of Charged Particles in Electric Fields

Charged particles, such as protons and He+ ions, experience a force when placed in an electric field, described by F = qE, where q is the charge and E is the electric field strength. This force causes the particles to accelerate according to Newton's second law, F = ma. The trajectory and final speed of the particles depend on their initial conditions and the characteristics of the electric field, which is defined by the electric potential in this problem.