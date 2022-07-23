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Ch 26: Potential and Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 26: Potential and FieldProblem 5b
Chapter 26, Problem 5b

What is the potential difference between A and B?

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1
Identify the type of circuit (series, parallel, or a combination) and the components involved between points A and B. This will help determine how the potential difference is distributed.
Use Ohm's Law, which states \( V = IR \), where \( V \) is the potential difference, \( I \) is the current, and \( R \) is the resistance. Determine if the current \( I \) and resistance \( R \) are given or need to be calculated.
If the circuit is a series circuit, calculate the total resistance between A and B by summing up the resistances: \( R_{total} = R_1 + R_2 + \dots \). If it is a parallel circuit, use the formula \( \frac{1}{R_{total}} = \frac{1}{R_1} + \frac{1}{R_2} + \dots \).
Determine the current \( I \) in the circuit. If the total voltage \( V_{total} \) and total resistance \( R_{total} \) are known, use \( I = \frac{V_{total}}{R_{total}} \).
Finally, calculate the potential difference between A and B using \( V = IR \), where \( R \) is the equivalent resistance between A and B, and \( I \) is the current through that portion of the circuit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential Difference

Electric potential difference, or voltage, is the work done per unit charge in moving a charge between two points in an electric field. It is measured in volts (V) and indicates how much energy is available to move charges from one point to another. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing circuits and electrical systems.
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Electric Field

An electric field is a region around a charged object where other charged objects experience a force. The strength and direction of the electric field are determined by the charge and distance from the source charge. This concept is essential for understanding how charges interact and how potential differences arise between points A and B.
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Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. This relationship is fundamental in circuit analysis, allowing us to calculate potential differences when current and resistance are known.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

FIGURE EX26.8 shows a graph of V versus x in a region of space. The potential is independent of y and z. What is Ex at (a) x=−2 cm, (b) x=0 cm, and (c) x=2 cm?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX26.3 is a graph of Ex. What is the potential difference between xi=1.0 m and xf=3.0 m?

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Textbook Question

What is the potential difference between xi = 10 cm and xf = 30 cm in the uniform electric field Ex=1000 V/m?

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Textbook Question

Which point in FIGURE EX26.5, A or B, has a larger electric potential?

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Textbook Question

What are the magnitude and direction of the electric field at the dot in FIGURE EX26.6?

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Textbook Question

Determine the magnitude and direction of the electric field at points 1 and 2 in FIGURE EX26.9.

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