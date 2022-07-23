What is the potential difference between A and B?

Textbook Question
FIGURE EX26.8 shows a graph of V versus x in a region of space. The potential is independent of y and z. What is Ex at (a) x=−2 cm, (b) x=0 cm, and (c) x=2 cm?
158
views
FIGURE EX26.8 shows a graph of V versus x in a region of space. The potential is independent of y and z. What is Ex at (a) x=−2 cm, (b) x=0 cm, and (c) x=2 cm?
FIGURE EX26.3 is a graph of Ex. What is the potential difference between xi=1.0 m and xf=3.0 m?
What is the potential difference between xi = 10 cm and xf = 30 cm in the uniform electric field Ex=1000 V/m?
Which point in FIGURE EX26.5, A or B, has a larger electric potential?
What are the magnitude and direction of the electric field at the dot in FIGURE EX26.6?
Determine the magnitude and direction of the electric field at points 1 and 2 in FIGURE EX26.9.