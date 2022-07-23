Textbook Question
What is the capacitance of the two metal spheres shown in FIGURE EX26.22?
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What is the capacitance of the two metal spheres shown in FIGURE EX26.22?
Two 3.0-cm-diameter aluminum electrodes are spaced 0.50 mm apart. The electrodes are connected to a 100 V battery. What is the capacitance?
What is the potential difference ΔV34 in FIGURE EX26.14?
Two 3.0-cm-diameter aluminum electrodes are spaced 0.50 mm apart. The electrodes are connected to a 100 V battery. What is the magnitude of the charge on each electrode?
The electric potential along the x-axis is V = 100x2 V, where x is in meters. What is Ex at (a) x=0 m and (b) x=1 m?
How much charge does a 9.0 V battery transfer from the negative to the positive terminal while doing 27 J of work?