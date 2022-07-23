Understand the problem: The work done per electron by the solar cell is given as 2.4×10^−19 J. The emf (electromotive force) of the solar cell is the energy provided per unit charge, which is equivalent to the work done per electron in this case. The relationship between work, charge, and emf is given by the formula: W = q V , where W is the work, q is the charge, and V is the emf.