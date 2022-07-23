What is the capacitance of the two metal spheres shown in FIGURE EX26.22?
Two 3.0-cm-diameter aluminum electrodes are spaced 0.50 mm apart. The electrodes are connected to a 100 V battery. What is the capacitance?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Capacitance
Parallel Plate Capacitor
Electric Field
Light from the sun allows a solar cell to move electrons from the positive to the negative terminal, doing 2.4×10−19 J of work per electron. What is the emf of this solar cell?
A switch that connects a battery to a 10 μF capacitor is closed. Several seconds later you find that the capacitor plates are charged to ±30 μC. What is the emf of the battery?
Two 3.0-cm-diameter aluminum electrodes are spaced 0.50 mm apart. The electrodes are connected to a 100 V battery. What is the magnitude of the charge on each electrode?
The electric potential along the x-axis is V = 100x2 V, where x is in meters. What is Ex at (a) x=0 m and (b) x=1 m?
How much charge does a 9.0 V battery transfer from the negative to the positive terminal while doing 27 J of work?