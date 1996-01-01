28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
6:42 minutes
Problem 29b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The two 10-cm-long parallel wires in FIGURE EX29.33 are separated by 5.0 mm. For what value of the resistor R will the force between the two wires be 5.4 x 10⁻⁵ N?
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos