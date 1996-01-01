28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
Problem 29i
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A proton moves in the magnetic field B = 0.50 î T with a speed of 1.0 x 10⁷ m/s in the directions shown in FIGURE EX29.27. For each, what is magnetic force F on the proton? Give your answers in component form.
