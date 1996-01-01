29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
Problem 29c
The element niobium, which is a metal, is a superconductor (i.e., no electrical resistance) at temperatures below 9 K. However, the superconductivity is destroyed if the magnetic field at the surface of the metal reaches or exceeds 0.10 T. What is the maximum current in a straight, 3.0-mm-diameter superconducting niobium wire?
