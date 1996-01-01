29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
Problem 29h
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The heart produces a weak magnetic field that can be used to diagnose certain heart problems. It is a dipole field produced by a current loop in the outer layers of the heart. b. What is the magnitude of the heart's magnetic dipole moment?
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning