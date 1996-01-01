29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
Problem 29f
Each turn of a solenoid is a current loop with a magnetic dipole moment. Consider a 200-turn cylindrical solenoid that has an interior volume of 40 cm³ and for which each turn is a magnetic dipole moment with magnitude 8.0 x 10⁻⁴ A m². What is the magnetic field strength inside the solenoid?
