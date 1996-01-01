28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
Problem 29a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The microwaves in a microwave oven are produced in a special tube called a magnetron. The electrons orbit the magnetic field at 2.4 GHz, and as they do so they emit 2.4 GHz electromagnetic waves. a. What is the magnetic field strength?
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos