29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
Problem 29f
A long wire carrying a 5.0 A current perpendicular to the xy-plane intersects the x-axis at x = -2.0 cm. A second, parallel wire carrying a 3.0 A current intersects the x-axis at x = +2.0 cm. At what point or points on the x-axis is the magnetic field zero if (a) the two currents are in the same direction and (b) the two currents are in opposite directions?
