29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
Problem 29b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
When seen from the end, three long, parallel wires form an equilateral triangle 6.0 cm on a side. The wires each carry a 5.0 A current, with one current direction opposite the other two. What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the triangle?
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos