29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Ampere's Law (Calculus)
5:44 minutes
Problem 29d
The value of the line integral of →B ⋅ ds around the closed path in FIGURE EX29.21 is 1.38 x 10⁻⁵ T m. What are the direction (into or out of the figure) and magnitude of I₃?
