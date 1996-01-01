29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
Problem 29g
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The earth's magnetic field, with a magnetic dipole moment of 8.0 x 10²² A m², is generated by currents within the molten iron of the earth's outer core. Suppose we model the core current as a 3000-km-diameter current loop made from a 1000-km-diameter 'wire.' The loop diameter is measured from the centers of this very fat wire. b. What is the current density J in the current loop?
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning