28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
Problem 29d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A proton moving in a uniform magnetic field with v₁ = 1.00 x 10⁶ î m/s experiences force F₁ = 1.20 x 10⁻¹⁶ k N. A second proton with v₂ = 2.0 x 10⁶ ĵ m/s experiences F₂ = -4.16 x 10⁻¹⁶ k N in the same field. What is B? Give your answer as a magnitude and an angle measured ccw from the +x-axis.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos