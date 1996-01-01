29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges
Problem 29a
A proton moves along the x-axis with vₓ = 1.0 x 10⁷ m/s.. As it passes the origin, what are the strength and direction of the magnetic field at the (x, y, z) positions (a) (1 cm, 0 cm, 0 cm), (b) (0 cm, 1 cm, 0 cm), and (c) (0 cm, -2 cm, 0 cm)?
