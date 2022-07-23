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Ch 29: The Magnetic Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 29: The Magnetic FieldProblem 64
Chapter 29, Problem 64

FIGURE P29.64 shows a mass spectrometer, an analytical instrument used to identify the various molecules in a sample by measuring their charge-to-mass ratio q/m. The sample is ionized, the positive ions are accelerated (starting from rest) through a potential difference ∆V, and they then enter a region of uniform magnetic field. The field bends the ions into circular trajectories, but after just half a circle they either strike the wall or pass through a small opening to a detector. As the accelerating voltage is slowly increased, different ions reach the detector and are measured. Consider a mass spectrometer with a 200.00 mT magnetic field and an 8.0000 cm spacing between the entrance and exit holes. To five significant figures, what accelerating potential differences ∆V are required to detect the ions (a) O₂⁺ (b) N₂⁺ and (c) CO⁺? See Exercise 29 for atomic masses; the mass of the missing electron is less than 0.001 u and is not relevant at this level of precision. Although N₂⁺ and CO⁺ both have a nominal molecular mass of 28, they are easily distinguished by virtue of their slightly different accelerating voltages. Use the following constants: 1 u = 1.6605 x 10⁻²⁷ kg, e = 1.6022 x 10⁻¹⁹ C.

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Step 1: Understand the problem setup. The ions are accelerated through a potential difference (ΔV), gaining kinetic energy, and then enter a magnetic field where they follow a circular trajectory. The radius of the trajectory is determined by the balance between the magnetic force and the centripetal force. The goal is to calculate the accelerating potential difference (ΔV) for each ion type (O₂⁺, N₂⁺, CO⁺) based on their charge-to-mass ratio (q/m).
Step 2: Write the relationship between the magnetic force and centripetal force. The magnetic force is given by F = qvB, where q is the charge, v is the velocity, and B is the magnetic field. The centripetal force is F = mv²/r, where m is the mass, v is the velocity, and r is the radius of the circular path. Equating these forces gives qvB = mv²/r. Simplify to find v = qBr/m.
Step 3: Relate the velocity to the accelerating potential difference. The kinetic energy of the ion is given by KE = 1/2 mv², and this energy comes from the work done by the electric field: KE = qΔV. Substituting v² from the previous step into the kinetic energy equation gives qΔV = 1/2 m(qBr/m)². Simplify to find ΔV = (B²r²q)/(2m).
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the formula. The magnetic field B = 200.00 mT = 0.20000 T, the radius r = 8.0000 cm / 2 = 0.040000 m (since the ions travel half a circle), and the charge q = e = 1.6022 x 10⁻¹⁹ C. For each ion, use its respective mass (m) in kilograms, which can be calculated using the atomic mass unit (1 u = 1.6605 x 10⁻²⁷ kg).
Step 5: Calculate ΔV for each ion. For O₂⁺, N₂⁺, and CO⁺, substitute their respective masses into the formula ΔV = (B²r²q)/(2m). Ensure that the units are consistent throughout the calculation. This will yield the accelerating potential differences required to detect each ion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Charge-to-Mass Ratio (q/m)

The charge-to-mass ratio (q/m) is a fundamental property of ions that describes how much charge an ion carries relative to its mass. In a mass spectrometer, ions are accelerated by an electric field, and their trajectories are then influenced by a magnetic field. The q/m ratio determines the radius of the circular path that the ions take in the magnetic field, allowing for their separation based on mass.
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Acceleration through Potential Difference (∆V)

When ions are accelerated through a potential difference (∆V), they gain kinetic energy equal to the work done by the electric field. This relationship is given by the equation KE = q∆V, where KE is the kinetic energy. The resulting speed of the ions is crucial for determining their trajectory in the magnetic field, as it directly affects their radius of curvature and the time taken to reach the detector.
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Magnetic Field and Circular Motion

In a uniform magnetic field, charged particles experience a magnetic force that causes them to move in circular paths. The radius of this path is determined by the balance between the magnetic force and the centripetal force required for circular motion. The relationship between the radius, velocity, magnetic field strength, and charge-to-mass ratio is essential for calculating the trajectories of different ions in a mass spectrometer.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An antiproton (same properties as a proton except that q = -e) is moving in the combined electric and magnetic fields of FIGURE P29.61. What are the magnitude and direction of the antiproton's acceleration at this instant?

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Textbook Question

The uniform 30 mT magnetic field in FIGURE P29.65 points in the positive z-direction. An electron enters the region of magnetic field with a speed of 5.0 x 106 m/s and at an angle of 30° above the xy-plane. Find the radius r and the pitch p of the electron's spiral trajectory.

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Textbook Question

A 65-cm-diameter cyclotron uses a 500 V oscillating potential difference between the dees. What is the maximum kinetic energy of a proton if the magnetic field strength is 0.75 T?

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Textbook Question

Controlled fusion is a possible future energy source that would harness the same nuclear fusion reactions that power the sun. The simplest fusion reaction is ²H⁺ + ²H⁺ → ³He⁺⁺ + n + energy, in which nuclei of two deuterium atoms fuse into a nucleus while ejecting a neutron and releasing a substantial amount of energy. Deuterium is not an element but is the name given to 'heavy hydrogen,' in which the nucleus is not simply a proton but a proton and a neutron, with atomic mass 2 u. Two positive deuterium nuclei, which repel each other, can get close enough to fuse only if they have very high speeds. This can be achieved by creating a plasma of ionized deuterium gas at a temperature of 1.0 x 10⁸ K. No material substance can contain a plasma at this temperature, so the idea is to contain the plasma with magnetic fields. Consider the simplest model of using a solenoid to confine the ions to cyclotron motion around the field lines. The plasma ions have a range of speeds, and it's necessary to contain all the ions with speeds up to three times the rms speed at the plasma temperature. What magnetic field strength is needed to keep the fastest ions in 20-cm-diameter cyclotron orbits? The actual magnetic fields are considerably more complex, but your answer is a reasonable estimate of the required field strengths.

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Textbook Question

Particle accelerators, such as the Large Hadron Collider, use magnetic fields to steer charged particles around a ring. Consider a proton ring with 36 identical bending magnets connected by straight segments. The protons move along a 1.0-m-long circular arc as they pass through each magnet. What magnetic field strength is needed in each magnet to steer protons around the ring with a speed of 2.5 x 107 m/s? Assume that the field is uniform inside the magnet, zero outside.

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Textbook Question

An electron in a cathode-ray tube is accelerated through a potential difference of 10 kV, then passes through the 2.0-cm-wide region of uniform magnetic field in FIGURE P29.60. What field strength will deflect the electron by 10°?

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